Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $95.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.17.

Get Cabot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cabot

Cabot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. Cabot has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.