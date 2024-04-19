Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,068 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

