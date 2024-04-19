Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $412.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $412.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $367.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.04. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 18.7 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

