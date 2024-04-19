CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $0.99. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 111,861 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.86 million. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
