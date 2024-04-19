Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

CLDT stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.33 million, a PE ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $11.32.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.