Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
CLDT stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.33 million, a PE ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $11.32.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.46 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
