DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $162.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.63.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $143.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 819.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 60,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,642 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

