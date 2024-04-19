Comparing Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) and CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM)

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) and CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of CCOM Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferguson and CCOM Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson $29.73 billion 1.43 $1.89 billion $8.60 24.37 CCOM Group $120.35 million N/A $7.38 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than CCOM Group.

This table compares Ferguson and CCOM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson 6.00% 37.99% 12.18% CCOM Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ferguson and CCOM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 1 1 6 0 2.63 CCOM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferguson presently has a consensus target price of $166.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.54%. Given Ferguson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ferguson is more favorable than CCOM Group.

Summary

Ferguson beats CCOM Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name. In addition, it supplies pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water and wastewater treatment products, and refrigeration products under Wolseley brand name. Further, the company provides after-sales support comprising warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns, maintenance, repair, and operations support. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, supply houses, retail enterprises, and online. Ferguson plc was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

About CCOM Group

CCOM Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet. It markets its products to HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors; building contractors; and other users primarily in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and portions of eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Vermont. The company was formerly known as Colonial Commercial Corp. and changed its name to CCOM Group, Inc. in July 2012. CCOM Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Hawthorne, New Jersey.

