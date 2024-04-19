Deckers Outdoor (DECK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK):

4/18/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $864.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $983.00.

4/1/2024 – Deckers Outdoor is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $895.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $813.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $886.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $732.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

