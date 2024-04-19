Scottish American (LON:SAIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $448.50

Scottish American (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 448.50 ($5.58) and last traded at GBX 488.50 ($6.08), with a volume of 61177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 489.50 ($6.09).

Scottish American Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £869.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.66 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 500.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Scottish American Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Scottish American’s previous dividend of $3.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Scottish American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,372.88%.

In related news, insider Padmesh Shukla bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £7,984 ($9,939.00). Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

