Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.0% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 127,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.