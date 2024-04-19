The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on June 7th

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $12.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

SHW stock opened at $309.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

