HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON)

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEON opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. AEON Biopharma has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $17.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AEON Biopharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AEON Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,827,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEON Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AEON Biopharma by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AEON Biopharma by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

