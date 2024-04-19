HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON)

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
AEON Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ AEON opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. AEON Biopharma has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $17.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AEON Biopharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AEON Biopharma Company Profile
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
