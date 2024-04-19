K+S Aktiengesellschaft (KPLUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on May 28th

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2538 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of KPLUY opened at $7.34 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than K+S Aktiengesellschaft
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.