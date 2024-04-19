K+S Aktiengesellschaft (KPLUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on May 28th

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2538 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of KPLUY opened at $7.34 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

