MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.46.
A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec
MasTec Stock Performance
NYSE:MTZ opened at $83.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.36 and a beta of 1.62. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
