Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $360.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

