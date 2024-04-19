New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $469,000 Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Bristow Group worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristow Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bristow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bristow Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bristow Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Bristow Group stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.13 million, a P/E ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $337.93 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $236,032.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

