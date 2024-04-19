Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Shares of AZPN opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $236.78.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

