ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:LFWD)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for ReWalk Robotics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ReWalk Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.56. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 159.76%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

About ReWalk Robotics

LFWD opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.54. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.99.

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.