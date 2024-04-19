Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Ryde Group Stock Performance

RYDE stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Ryde Group has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

Ryde Group Company Profile

Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

