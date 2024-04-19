SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

NECB opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $211.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.55. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.74%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

