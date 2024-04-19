Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at TD Cowen

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $132.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

