Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $49,505,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after buying an additional 529,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,789,000 after buying an additional 493,182 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $54.75 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

