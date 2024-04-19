TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $105,000 Investment in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,323,000 after buying an additional 1,634,128 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Stagwell by 19.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after buying an additional 1,075,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stagwell by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after buying an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stagwell by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 330,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Stagwell by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 303,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Stock Performance

STGW opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

