Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quad/Graphics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 241.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Shares of QUAD opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.39%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Articles

