AMC Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 189,151 call options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 140,341 call options.
AMC Entertainment Trading Up 8.2 %
AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $62.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $831.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.95.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AMC
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.