Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,184,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after buying an additional 955,297 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,064,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

