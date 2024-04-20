Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$120.15

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$120.15.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from C$118.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STN opened at C$108.50 on Wednesday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$77.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.2454998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

