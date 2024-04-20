Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Gap Up to $194.66

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.66, but opened at $208.88. Duolingo shares last traded at $209.31, with a volume of 272,697 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Duolingo Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 588.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.22.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $270,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,223 shares of company stock valued at $23,682,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Duolingo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,529,000 after acquiring an additional 213,552 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Duolingo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,061,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

