Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 152.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $209.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.54 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

