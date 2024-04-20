Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Shares Up 10.2%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. 257,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 112,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$90.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.67.
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
