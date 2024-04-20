Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.35

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $661.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 0.16.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. Research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.