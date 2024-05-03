Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Haleon by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 622,041 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Haleon by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.28. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

