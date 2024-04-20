Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Shares of DLTR opened at $122.03 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

