17,649 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of ET opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Energy Transfer Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
