Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

