Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 712 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,738,000 after acquiring an additional 245,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,674,000 after purchasing an additional 194,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.7 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 214.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.