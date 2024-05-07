Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 40,438 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,445 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 40,438 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of eBay worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after acquiring an additional 289,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in eBay by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,717,000 after acquiring an additional 209,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,485 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Down 0.5 %

eBay stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

