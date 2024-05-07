Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 112,610 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $215.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average is $200.95. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

