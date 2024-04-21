Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

PKX stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

