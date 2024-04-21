J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,730,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,618,000 after purchasing an additional 53,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,309,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 190,829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PREF opened at $17.85 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.