Stephenson & Company Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 120,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 67,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 362,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

