Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.42

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.42 and traded as high as C$70.33. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$70.30, with a volume of 1,084,115 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.9036382 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

