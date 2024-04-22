Analysts Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BEAM
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of BEAM opened at $23.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.77. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beam Therapeutics
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.