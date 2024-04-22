Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Target Price at $16.86

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.
BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Shares of BTAI opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.40. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,974.86% and a negative return on equity of 890.63%. Analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
