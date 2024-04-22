Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Century Communities worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 72.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Century Communities by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Century Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $97.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

