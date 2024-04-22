Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after buying an additional 329,928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 211.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 458,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 311,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 142,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 124,094 shares during the period.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $714.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

