Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aegon by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,338,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 85,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 697,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 79,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 177,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

