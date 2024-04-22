Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $24.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.85.

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Kenvue Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Kenvue by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Kenvue by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 216,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 151,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.58 on Friday. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.