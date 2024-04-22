Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.18% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 341,584 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 1,307.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.