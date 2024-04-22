Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter.
OceanaGold Stock Performance
Shares of OGC stock opened at C$3.19 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
OceanaGold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is 18.75%.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
